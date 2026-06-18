Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 18, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on June 24, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
08 Chevy Equinox
00 Chevy Tahoe
? Popup Trailer
? Dirtbike
03 Dodge Durango
16 Dodge Ram 1500
06 Ford Escape
00 Ford Escort
15 Ford Focus
03 Ford Mustang
03 GMC Savana
94 GTRDE Semi Trailer
04 Honda Odyssey
08 Hyndai Accent
17 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
13 Hyundai Sonata
03 Jeep Liberty
18 Kia Rio
07 Mercury GL
03 Mercury Grand Marquis
97 Toyota 4 Runner
06 VW Jetta
01 VW Passat
73 SPTB Boat Trailer
80 SMK 14’ Alaskan
IDX-1032591
June 18, 2026