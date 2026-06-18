Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on June 24, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

08 Chevy Equinox

00 Chevy Tahoe

? Popup Trailer

? Dirtbike

03 Dodge Durango

16 Dodge Ram 1500

06 Ford Escape

00 Ford Escort

15 Ford Focus

03 Ford Mustang

03 GMC Savana

94 GTRDE Semi Trailer

04 Honda Odyssey

08 Hyndai Accent

17 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

13 Hyundai Sonata

03 Jeep Liberty

18 Kia Rio

07 Mercury GL

03 Mercury Grand Marquis

97 Toyota 4 Runner

06 VW Jetta

01 VW Passat

73 SPTB Boat Trailer

80 SMK 14’ Alaskan

IDX-1032591

June 18, 2026