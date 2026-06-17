Transportation Benefit District Annual Report for 2025 IDX1032294
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 17, 2026
2025 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report
City of Tacoma, WA
The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the annual report for work accomplished in 2025 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District.
The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Resolution No. TBD 026, which the TBD Board adopted on December 3, 2024.
Program
Street Rehabilitation
2025-2026 Budget
$14,480,777
2025 Expenditures
$7,504,190
Highlights
219 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment 72 Blocks of Residential Overlay
122 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance
2.83 Lane Miles of Arterial Permanent Repair
Program
Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp
2025-2026 Budget
$1,200,000
2025 Expenditures
$876,153
Highlights
114 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades
Program
Pedestrian Safety
2025-2026 Budget
$844,435
2025 Expenditures –
Highlights
Funds not utilized in 2025
Program
Cash Reserves
2025-2026 Budget
$4,809,651
2025 Expenditures –
Highlights
Funds not utilized in 2025
Totals
2025-2026 Budget
$21,334,863
2025 Expenditures –
$8,380,343
An overhead rate (18.6% for year 2025) accounts for assessments and other administrative expenses not captured in program/project work orders.
For more information, please contact Jake Green, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-2065, or jgreen@
tacoma.gov
IDX-1032294
June 17, 2026