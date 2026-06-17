Transportation Benefit District Annual Report for 2025 IDX1032294

2025 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the annual report for work accomplished in 2025 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District.

The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Resolution No. TBD 026, which the TBD Board adopted on December 3, 2024.

Program

Street Rehabilitation

2025-2026 Budget

$14,480,777

2025 Expenditures

$7,504,190

Highlights

219 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment 72 Blocks of Residential Overlay

122 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance

2.83 Lane Miles of Arterial Permanent Repair

Program

Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp

2025-2026 Budget

$1,200,000

2025 Expenditures

$876,153

Highlights

114 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades

Program

Pedestrian Safety

2025-2026 Budget

$844,435

2025 Expenditures –

Highlights

Funds not utilized in 2025

Program

Cash Reserves

2025-2026 Budget

$4,809,651

2025 Expenditures –

Highlights

Funds not utilized in 2025

Totals

2025-2026 Budget

$21,334,863

2025 Expenditures –

$8,380,343

An overhead rate (18.6% for year 2025) accounts for assessments and other administrative expenses not captured in program/project work orders.

For more information, please contact Jake Green, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-2065, or jgreen@

tacoma.gov

IDX-1032294

June 17, 2026