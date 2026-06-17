Cause No. 23-2-08331-3 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IDX1032132
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Cause No. 23-2-08331-3
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
MATTHEW J. LEONARD AND JANE DOE LEONARD, HUSBAND AND WIFE OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS, ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: MATTHEW LEONARD AND JANE DOE LEONARD, HUSBAND AND WIFE; MICHAEL LEONARD AND JANE DOE LEONARD, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property address is 10620 106TH STREET CT., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, August 7, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $17,152.44 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 8, 2026.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section,
930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203,
Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 138 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 31 OF PLATS AT PAGES 35 AND 36, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5017201380
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SMITH ALLING, P.S.
KELLY DELAAT-MAHER,
ATTORNEY
1501 DOCK ST
TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)627-1091
IDX1032132
June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2026