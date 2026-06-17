NO. 26-4-01546-8 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032540

NO. 26-4-01546-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

MARTIN S. GEISENDORF DAVIS,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3) or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this Act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 17, 2026

Administrator:

/s/ Tammy Agnew

c/o Stuart C. Morgan

SELBY MORGAN & BORN, PLLC

1019 Regents Blvd., Ste 103

Fircrest, WA 98466

Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause Number: See caption above.

IDX-1032540

June 17, 24, July 1, 2026