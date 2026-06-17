No. 26-4-01498-4 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032533
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 17, 2026
No. 26-4-01498-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN THE ESTATE OF
NANCY JO CHURCH,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorneys at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
A copy of this notice has been mailed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Offices of Financial Recovery, Attn: Estate Recovery Unit, P.O. Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501.
Date of First Publication:
June 17, 2026
Personal Representative:
Ronda K. Siebert
Attorneys for Personal
Representative:
Maura S. McCoy
Kira M. Rubel
Address for Mailing or Service:
The Harbor Law Group
8811 N. Harborview Dr. Ste. B
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
(253) 358-2215
Pierce County Superior Court
Cause No.: 26-4-01498-4
Dated this 15th day of
June, 2026.
HARBOR LAW GROUP
By: /s/ Maura S. McCoy
Maura S. McCoy,
WSBA No. 48070
Kira M. Rubel, WSBA No. 51691
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
IDX-1032533
June 17, 24, July 1, 2026