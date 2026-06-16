NO. 26-4-01489-5 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032329

NO. 26-4-01489-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

HELEN M. SEITZ,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the Notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 16, 2026

Co-Personal Representatives:

STEVE GLEN SEITZ &

LOIS ANN UMPSTEAD

Attorney for the Estate:

JEFFREY M. ALLEN

Address for Mailing or Service:

1103 Shaw Rd.

Puyallup, WA 98372

IDX-1032329

June 16, 23, 30, 2026