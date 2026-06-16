No. 26-4-01106-3 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032456
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 16, 2026
No. 26-4-01106-3
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Matter of the Estate of:
CLEVELAND ROSCOE HICKMON,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Martinez Hickmon, has been appointed and qualified as Administrator of the above-entitled Estate on May 18, 2026, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Administrator, Martinez Hickmon, and Judson C. Gray, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.
Date of First Publication:
June 16, 2026
Notices can be mailed to
Judson C. Gray at
4142 6th Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98406.
DATED this 12th day of
June, 2026.
/s/Judson C. Gray
Judson C. Gray, WSBA #15195
Attorney for Administrator
IDX1032456
June 16, 23, 30, 2026