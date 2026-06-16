No. 26-4-01106-3 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032456

No. 26-4-01106-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Matter of the Estate of:

CLEVELAND ROSCOE HICKMON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Martinez Hickmon, has been appointed and qualified as Administrator of the above-entitled Estate on May 18, 2026, that all persons having claims against said deceased are hereby required to serve the same on said Administrator, Martinez Hickmon, and Judson C. Gray, attorney of record, at the address stated below and file an executed copy thereof with the clerk of the above-named court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of said Notice to Creditors with the clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the same shall be barred except as to claims coming within the provisions of RCW 11.40 et seq.

Date of First Publication:

June 16, 2026

Notices can be mailed to

Judson C. Gray at

4142 6th Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98406.

DATED this 12th day of

June, 2026.

/s/Judson C. Gray

Judson C. Gray, WSBA #15195

Attorney for Administrator

IDX1032456

June 16, 23, 30, 2026