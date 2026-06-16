No. 26 4 00005 7 NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032482

No. 26 4 00005 7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF

COLUMBIA

In the Matter of the Estate of

LINDA MARIE LINDEMANN,

Deceased.

The named below been appointed as of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the or the s attorney at the address stated above, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the served or mailed the notice to creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1) (c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS: June 12, 2026

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 16, 2026

/s/ Danny G. Lindemann

Danny G. Lindemann,

Administrator

Address for mailing or service:

Kimberly R. Boggs, WSBA 24387

Attorney for the

Personal Representative

BOGGS ORTUNO PLLC

PO Box 7 | 338 E. Main Street,

Dayton, WA 99328

IDX-1032482

June 16, 23, 30, 2026