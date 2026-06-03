NO. 26-4-01388-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

STANTON C. NYLAND,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED this May 15, 2026

Personal Representative of said Estate /s/ JEANA NYLAND

1520 S Aurora Ave Tacoma, WA 98465

Prepared by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ TODD M. BLODGETT,

WSBA #43542

HALLIE E. BADER, WSBA #64074

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

Attorneys for Petitioner

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 3, 2026

IDX1031748

June 3, 10, 17, 2026