No. 26-4-013080-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

In Re the Estate of: KATHERINE JEANETTE LEWIS

Deceased

The personal representatives named below have been appointed as personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060 . This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 3, 2026

Personal Representatives: 1) Larry V. Lewis and 2) Veronica J. Rollins

Address for Mailing or Service:

1) 319 No. Tacoma Ave.

Unit #1205 Tacoma, WA 98403

2) 1755 So. 43rd St. Tacoma, WA 98418

IDX1031814

June 3, 10, 17, 2026