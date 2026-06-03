NO. 26-4-01263-9 -NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, June 3, 2026
NO. 26-4-01263-9
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN RE: THE ESTATE of
SAM CREW,
Deceased.
The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: June 3, 2026
Administrator: Samantha Galicia
Attorney for Administrator: Marie Docter
Address for Mailing or Service: 10222 Gravelly Lake Drive SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Superior Court Cause #26-4-01263-9
Dated: June 1, 2026. /s/ MARIE DOCTER of
BRIGGS & BRIGGS
Attorneys for Administrator
WSB# 30557
IDX1031781
June 3, 10,17, 2026