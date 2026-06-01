No. 26-4-04098-0 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN RE THE ESTATE OF RICHARD J. HOPKINS,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court.

The claim must be presented within the later of:

1. thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or,

2. four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, it is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 1, 2026.

Personal Representative: Peggy Hopkins

Address for mailing or service: 1919 Howard Road, Apt # 118

Auburn, WA 98002

Attorney for the Estate: Alexis R. Singletary

Address for mailing or service: SINGLETARY LAW OFFICE, PLLC

901 East Main Street

Auburn, WA 98002

Telephone: (253) 833-8855

Dated this 28th day of May, 2026.

Alexis R. Singletary, WSBA #30802

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-1031649

June 1, 8, 15, 2026