Cause No. PUY-CV-PR-2026-0016

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COURTS OF THE PUYALLUP TRIBE OF INDIANS

FOR THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION

TACOMA, WASHINGTON

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JAMES JOSEPH YOUNG,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Estate Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in PTC 8.04.340 by serving in writing with proper vouchers to the Administrator of the Estate’s Counsel at the address stated below. The claim must be presented within 90 days of Notice being given. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Puyallup Tribal Code. Date of First Publication: June 1, 2026

Administrator of Estate: Frank Wright

Date of Death: 11/20/2025

Address at Date of Death: 514 64th Court East

Fife, WA 98424

Attorney for the Administrator of Estate : Joel Michael Flores

Address for Mailing or Service: Law Office of Joel Michael Flores PLLC

1019 Regents Blvd, Suite 204

Fircrest, WA 98466

Court of Probate Proceedings and Puyallup Tribal Court Cause Number: Cause No. PUY-CV-PR-2026-0016

By: JOEL MICHAEL FLORES, WSBA #37442

Attorney for Estate

Administrator

IDX-1031653

June 1, 8, 15, 2026