Cause No. PUY-CV-PR-2026-0016 -NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 1, 2026
Cause No. PUY-CV-PR-2026-0016
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE COURTS OF THE PUYALLUP TRIBE OF INDIANS
FOR THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION
TACOMA, WASHINGTON
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
JAMES JOSEPH YOUNG,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Estate Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in PTC 8.04.340 by serving in writing with proper vouchers to the Administrator of the Estate’s Counsel at the address stated below. The claim must be presented within 90 days of Notice being given. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Puyallup Tribal Code. Date of First Publication: June 1, 2026
Administrator of Estate: Frank Wright
Date of Death: 11/20/2025
Address at Date of Death: 514 64th Court East
Fife, WA 98424
Attorney for the Administrator of Estate : Joel Michael Flores
Address for Mailing or Service: Law Office of Joel Michael Flores PLLC
1019 Regents Blvd, Suite 204
Fircrest, WA 98466
Court of Probate Proceedings and Puyallup Tribal Court Cause Number: Cause No. PUY-CV-PR-2026-0016
By: JOEL MICHAEL FLORES, WSBA #37442
Attorney for Estate
Administrator
IDX-1031653
June 1, 8, 15, 2026