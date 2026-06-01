No. 26-4-01217-5 -NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Monday, June 1, 2026
No. 26-4-01217-5
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of
BARBARA KAYE GOODMAN,
Deceased.
The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of the above-named Decedent. Each person having a claim against the Decedent must serve the claim on the undersigned Administrator or on the attorneys of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or within four months after the date of filing of a copy of the notice with the clerk of the court, whichever is later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011. Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: May 26, 2026
Date of first publication: June 1, 2026
Jasen Christian Braun, Personal Representative c/o Rush, Hannula, Harkins & Kyler, PLLC
4701 S. 19th Street, Ste 300
Tacoma, WA 98405
IDX1031619
June 1, 8, 15, 2026