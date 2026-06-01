No. 26-4-01217-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

BARBARA KAYE GOODMAN,

Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of the above-named Decedent. Each person having a claim against the Decedent must serve the claim on the undersigned Administrator or on the attorneys of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or within four months after the date of filing of a copy of the notice with the clerk of the court, whichever is later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011. Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: May 26, 2026

Date of first publication: June 1, 2026

Jasen Christian Braun, Personal Representative c/o Rush, Hannula, Harkins & Kyler, PLLC

4701 S. 19th Street, Ste 300

Tacoma, WA 98405

IDX1031619

June 1, 8, 15, 2026