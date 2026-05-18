CASE NO.: 25-2-14160-3-Summons
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 18, 2026
CASE NO.: 25-2-14160-3
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
(60 DAYS)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO ALL PERMITTED SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS OF JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR GMACM HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-HE2,
Plaintiff,
vs.
AUDRA NARAIN, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Rosie N. Narayan; and ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,
Defendants.
TO THE DEFENDANT ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18th day of May, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO ALL PERMITTED SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS OF JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR GMACM HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-HE2 and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Reformation of Deed of Trust.
DATED: May 8, 2026 ZBS LAW, LLP By:/s/ Tom B. Pierce Tom B. Pierce, WSBA# 26730 Attorney for Plaintiff
ZBS Law, LLP
11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ph. 206-209-0375
Fax 206-260-8870
IDX1030732
May 18, 26, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 2026