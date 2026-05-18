CASE NO.: 25-2-14160-3

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO ALL PERMITTED SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS OF JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR GMACM HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-HE2,

Plaintiff,

vs.

AUDRA NARAIN, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Rosie N. Narayan; and ALSO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANT ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18th day of May, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO ALL PERMITTED SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS OF JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR GMACM HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2007-HE2 and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Reformation of Deed of Trust.

DATED: May 8, 2026 ZBS LAW, LLP By:/s/ Tom B. Pierce Tom B. Pierce, WSBA# 26730 Attorney for Plaintiff

ZBS Law, LLP

11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Ph. 206-209-0375

Fax 206-260-8870

IDX1030732

May 18, 26, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 2026