NO.26-4-01084-9- PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 14, 2026
NO.26-4-01084-9
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of: JOHN SHELDEN HENDRICKS, Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or his attorney, at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Personal Representative:
Renee Hendricks Date of First Publication: May 14, 2026
Attorney for the Personal Representative
David C. Braswell
Address for Mailing or Service:
Bolan Law Group, P.S.
Attorneys at Law
4717 South 19th Street, Suite 109
Tacoma, WA 98405
Dated this 12th day of
May, 2026.
BOLAN LAW GROUP, P.S.
/s/ David C. Braswell
WSBA No. 41766
Attorney for Renee Hendricks
IDX-1030863
May 14, 21, 28, 2026