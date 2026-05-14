Case No. 26-4-00562-4

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

Superior Court of Washington, Pierce County

Estate of Eric William Jensen,

Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court.

The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1) (c); or

(2) Four (4) Months after the date of first publication of this notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060

Personal Representative: Heather Jackson

Address for Mailing Claims:

7002 Turquoise Dr SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

IDX-1030807

May 14, 21, 28, 2026