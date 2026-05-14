HARGROVE PROPERTY-Public Notice to Acquire Land into Trust

Public Notice to Acquire Land into Trust – BIA Regional Director Decisions

ACTION: Notice of decision to acquire land into trust under 25 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 151.

SUMMARY: The Regional Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, on the below date, has made a determination to acquire real property in trust for Roleen Hargrove, Case No. 61671.

The land referred to as the “Hargrove” property, herein and described as: See “Exhibit A” for the legal description.

DATE: This determination was made on 05/06/2026

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: BIA NORTHWEST REGIONAL OFFICE, Bureau of Indian Affairs, 911 NE 11TH AVENUE, PORTLAND, OR 97232, telephone (503) 231-6702.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: This notice is published to comply with the requirement of 25 CFR § 151.12(d)(2)(iii) that notice be given of the decision by the authorized representative of the Secretary of the Interior to acquire land in trust.

This decision may be appealed by any person or entity who is adversely affected by the decision of the Regional Director. A notice of appeal shall be in writing, signed by the appellant or by their attorney of record or other qualified representative as provided by 43 CFR § 1.3, and filed with the Interior Board of Indian Appeals at 801 N. Quincy Street, Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203, ibia@oha.doi.gov, in accordance with 43 CFR § 4.310 and the Office of Hearings and Appeals (“OHA”) Standing Orders on Contact Information and the OHA Standing Orders on Electronic Transmission, found on the Department of the Interior OHA website:

https://www.doi.gov/oha. The IBIA will be the reviewing official, and your appeal will be governed by the IBIA regulations at 43 CFR Part 4.

Deadline for Appeal. The notice of appeal must be filed within 30 days of the date you receive notice of the Regional Director’s decision. A copy of your notice of appeal must simultaneously be sent to the Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs and the Associate Solicitor, Division of Indian Affairs. If you do not file a timely notice of appeal, you will have failed to exhaust administrative remedies, and this decision will become effective at the expiration of the appeal period. A notice of appeal not timely filed shall be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Service of a notice of appeal is considered effective on the date it is electronically transmitted, mailed, or hand-delivered in accordance with 43 CFR § 4.310(c). Appeal Contents and Packaging. Both the notice and envelope in which it is mailed should be clearly labeled “Notice of Appeal.” If submitting by electronic filing, “Notice of Appeal” must appear in the subject line of the email submission. Your notice of appeal must my certify that you have sent copies to all interested parties; this office; the Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs; and the Associate Solicitor of Indian Affairs, Office of the Solicitor. (See OHA Standing Orders for current AS-IA and Office of the Solicitor contact information.)

A notice of appeal must include: 1. A full identification of the case. 2. A statement of the reasons for the appeal and of the relief sought; and 3. The names and addresses of all additional interested parties, Indian tribes, tribal corporations, or groups having rights or privileges which may be affected by a change in the decision, whether or not they participated as interested parties in the earlier proceedings. 43 CFR § 4.332(a). If possible, attach a copy of this decision letter to your notice of appeal. Within 40 days from the IBIA’s receipt of a notice of appeal, the Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs may decide to review the appeal. 43 CFR § 4.332(b).

Assistance. When the appellant is an Indian or Indian tribe not represented by counsel, the official who issued the decision appealed shall, upon request of the appellant, render such assistance as is appropriate in the preparation of the appeal. 43 CFR § 4.332(c)

LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT A

Tract ID:

Tract Name: HARGROVE PROPERTY

Land Area 115 Land Area Name PUYALLUP

Tract Number

LTRO PORTLAND, OR

Region NORTHWEST

REGIONAL OFFICE

Agency PUGET SOUND

AGENCY

Resources

Both (Mineral

and Surface)

Section 32

Township 021.00N

Range 004.00E

State WASHINGTON

County KING

Meridian Willamette

Legal Description Acres

5.450

KING COUNTY AP# 322104-905706

METES AND BOUNDS: THAT PORTION OF THE SOUTH 825 FEET OF RESERVATION LOT 2 LYING EASTERLY AND NORTHERLY OF A LINE BEGINNING 901 FEET EAST OF THE SOUTHWEST CORNER; THENCE NORTH 675 FEET; THENCE WEST 17 FEET; THENCE NORTH 150 FEET MORE OR LESS, ALL IN SECTION 32, TOWNSHTP 21 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST, W. M., IN KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPT COUNTY ROAD; AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION THEREOF CONVEYED TO THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR STATE HIGHWAY BY INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 5025698. IN KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

IDX-1030776

May 14, 2026