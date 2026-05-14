CITY OF TACOMA-ORD 29105

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 12, 2026, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29105 An ordinance amending Chapter 8.19 of the Municipal Code, relating to Use of Public Property, to prohibit use of municipal property for civil immigration enforcement, and providing for civil remedies.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1030850

May 14, 2026