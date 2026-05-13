NO. 26-4-00746-31

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH

In the Matter of the Estate of JACK W. SONNTAG,

(a/k/a Jack W. Sonntag, Jr.

Deceased.

Jack W. Sonntag (a/k/a Jack W. Sonntag, Jr.) died March 4th, 2026, as a resident of Pierce County, Washington. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate, in Snohomish County, under the above referenced Court Cause number. Because we have filed this probate in Snohomish County rather than Pierce County (as the law provides) we are publishing such Notice to Creditors in a Pierce County newspaper. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication in Pierce County Newspaper: May 13, 2026

Date of Filing Notice with Snohomish County Clerk: April 27, 2026

/s/ SUSAN S. CROSBY, Personal Representative

/s/ Blair J. Bennett, WSBA #50360

of Bennett & Bennett, PLLC,

Attorneys at Law

Attorney for the Estate

400 Dayton, Suite A

Edmonds, WA 98020

(425) 776-0139

IDX-1030367

May 13, 20, 27, 2026