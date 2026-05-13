City of Gig Harbor-DNS SEPA-26-0001

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project:

Application PL-SEPA-26-0001

Gig Harbor 2027-2032 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)

Location: Non site specific – City wide

This non-project action is for the annual Six-Year TIP that summarizes the proposed capital facilities improvement program for the City’s roadway infrastructure

After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the City’s Permit Portal.Telephone: (253) 851-6170.

The public is invited to comment on this DNS by submitting written comments to the above address or emailing PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov no later than the end of business on May 26th, 2026. The deadline for appealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is June 1, 2026.

IDX1030780

May 13, 2026