CASE NO. 26-4-00282-03

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BENTON

In the Matter of the Estate of:

PATTY JOYCE MOBLEY Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the Claim and filing the original of the Claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The Claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the Claim is not presented within this time frame, the Claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 05/13/2026

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: /s/JARED CHRISTOPHER MIKE

18755 SE 284th Place

Kent, WA 98042

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEREK R. JOHNSON

#48613, WSBA

ADDRESS FOR MAILING NOTICE:

503 KNIGHT STREET – STE A

RICHLAND, WA 99352

TELEPHONE NUMBER: 509-783-0220

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: BENTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NUMBER:26-4-00282-03

IDX1030430

May 13, 20, 27, 2026