NO.: 26-4-01101-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN

AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

ROBERT EARL MOORE,

DECEASED.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

May 5, 2026

Personal Representative:

MARIANNE BIGELOW

Attorney for Personal Representative: JOHN C. VERNON, Attorney

Address for Mailing or Service:

807 Pt. Fosdick Dr. NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Phone: 253-475-1255

Fax: 253-473-2084

Cell: 253-961-7453

E-mail: jcv@rvpl-law.com

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Cause No. 26-4-01101-2

IDX-1030424

May 5, 12, 19, 2026