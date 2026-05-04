City of Gig Harbor

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Community Development Department

Planning Division

Critical Areas Code Update

Date of Notice: May 4, 2026

Project Location: City-wide Project Description: Per state statute, the City of Gig Harbor is updating its critical areas regulations applying to wetlands, streams, steep slopes, flood hazards and aquifers. The regulations are being updated based on best available science (BAS) to ensure no net loss of ecological function from new development. PUBLIC HEARING DATE: Planning Commission Meeting, Thursday, May 14, 2026, 5:30 PM, Virtual Hearing or at Gig Harbor Civic Center, Council Chambers, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor

Interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and provide testimony on this proposal.The hearing will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Chapter 19.05.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection on the project webpage or at the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, online at the permit portal, and enter the permit number PL-ZONE-25-0005. https://ci-gigharbor-wa.smart

govcommunity.com/Public/Home

Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Community Development Department no later than close of business on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Comments can be mailed to the below address or emailed to Planning

Comments@gigharborwa.gov.

Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Eric Baker, Community Development Director, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, by calling (253) 851-6170, or email EBaker@gigharborwa.gov

IDX1030243

May 4, 2026