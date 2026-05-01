TS No. 188925-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS No. 188925

Grantor: KYLE O’BLOCK and JILLIAN O’BLOCK,HUSBAND AND WIFE Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Freedom Mortgage Corporation Current trustees of the deed of trust; Prime Recon LLC Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Freedom Mortgage Reference number of the deed of trust: 201511050391 and Re-recorded on 5/31/2024 by Instrument No. 202405310517 in Book xx, Page xx Parcel number(s): 727-7020-130 I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on 05/29/2026, at the hour of 10:00 AM At the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington 98402, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT (S) 5, BLOCK 2, ROSEMOUNT 2ND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 37 OF PLATS, PAGE(S) 45 AND 46, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.. The postal address of which is more commonly known as: 7015 67th Street NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 4, 2015, recorded November 5, 2015, under Auditor’s File No. 201511050391 and Re-recorded on 5/31/2024 by Instrument No. 202405310517 in Book xx, Page xx, records of Pierce County, Washington, from KYLE O’BLOCK and JILLIAN O’BLOCK, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor, to TICOR TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as designated nominee for SOUND COMMUNITY BANK, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned, under an Assignment recorded 9/10/2021, under Auditor’s File No. 202109100302 of official records in the Office of the Auditor of Pierce County, Washington. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $12,743.81; IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal Balance of $224,861.37,together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 06/01/2025, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 05/29/2026. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 18th day of May, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 18th day of May, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph Ill is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 18th day of May, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Current Occupant 7015 67th Street NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Jillian O’Block 7015 67th Street NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335 All Unknown Persons, Parties, or Occupants 7015 67th Street NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Kyle O’Block 7015 67th Street NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335 by both first-class and certified mail on the 9th day of December, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 9th day of December, 2025, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph 1 above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. Prime Recon LLC 1330 N. Washington Street, Suite 3575 Spokane, WA 99201 Phone: (888) 725-4142 COMPLIANCE WITH RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61.24.040 AND RCW 61.24.163, IF APPLICABLE: For owner-occupied residential real property, before the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is recorded, transmitted, or served, the beneficiary has complied with RCW 61.24.031, RCW 61,24.040, and, if applicable, RCW 61.24.163. Prime Recon LLC Dated: 1/15/26 By: Israel Brown, Authorized Signer THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only until 90 days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee’s Sale to be referred to mediation, It this is an Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission. Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME (4663) Website: https://dfi.wa.gov/homeownership/mortgage-assistance-programs The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Telephone: 1-800-225-5342 Website: https://www.hud.gov/program _offices/housing/sfh/tharesourcectr The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys. Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Website: https://nwjustice.org/get-legal-help X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20” day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20” day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant- occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. A-4864357

05/01/2026, 05/22/2026 IDX1030118

May 1, 22, 2026