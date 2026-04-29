NO. 26-4-01056-3 -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 29, 2026
NO. 26-4-01056-3
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
ADA K. SCOFIELD,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. /s/ DANIEL VAUGHN, Personal Representative
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: April 29, 2026 Address for Mailing or Service:
1201 Pacific Ave., Ste. 2200
Post Office Box 1157
Tacoma, WA 98401-1157
(253) 620-6500
Pierce County Superior Court
Cause No. 26-4-01056-3
GORDON THOMAS HONEYWELL
LLP
By: /s/ Amanda M. Nathan, WSBA No. 46469
anathan@gth-law.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
IDX1030033
April 29, May 6, 13, 2026