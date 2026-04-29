CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project: Application PL-SDP-22-0005/PL-SPR-22-0007/PL-SEPA-22-0014 – Gig Harbor Commercial Fishing Homeport

Location: 3589 Harborview Drive, site is located on the north side of Harborview Drive, approximately 275 feet east of the intersection with Novak Street. Parcel – 5970000244 The proposal is to construct a commercial fishing homeport dock system at Ancich Waterfront Park, including a 280-foot main walk float, six 60-foot finger floats, one 80-foot finger float, an 80-foot gangway, and installation of steel guide and fender piles. The project also includes utility extensions with a sewer pump-out station, removal of the existing Jerkovich Pier and creosote piles, and shoreline mitigation improvements such as beach nourishment and stormwater outfall restoration. The proposal would result in a net overwater coverage increase of approximately 6,411 square feet.

After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the Permit Portal on the city’s website. A public hearing on the proposed project is tentatively scheduled before the City of Gig Harbor Hearing Examiner on June 2, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. virtually and in the Gig Harbor Civic Center Council Chambers located at 3510 Grandview Street. The public is invited to comment on this DNS at the public hearing, or by submitting written comments to the above address or emailing PlanningComments@gigharbor

wa.gov no later than the end of business on May 11, 2026. The deadline for appealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is end of business on May 11, 2026.

IDX-1030170

April 29, 2026