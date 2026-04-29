Case No. 26-2-07192-1

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

LOANCARE, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

THE ESTATE OF ELLEN MALOTTE; THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELLEN MALOTTE;

AND ALL PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY

COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3601 E. HOWE STREET,

TACOMA, WA 98404

Defendants.

TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF ELLEN MALOTTE; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELLEN MALOTTE; AND ALL PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3601 E. HOWE STREET, TACOMA, WA 98404

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by LOANCARE, LLC, (“Plaintiff”). Plaintiff’s claims are stated in the written Complaint, a copy which is served upon you with this Summons.

In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the Complaint by stating your defense in writing, and by serving a copy upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons upon you (or sixty (60) days if the Summons is served upon you outside the State of Washington), excluding the day of service, or a Default Judgment may be entered against you without notice. A Default Judgment is one where plaintiff is entitled to what it asks for in the Complaint because you have not responded.

If you serve a Notice of Appearance on the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, you are entitled to notice before a Default Judgment may be entered.

You may demand that plaintiff file the lawsuit with the Court. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff. Within

fourteen (14) days after you serve the demand, plaintiff must file this lawsuit with the Court, or the service on you of this Summons and Complaint will be void.

If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

Dated: March 23 , 2026 /s/ Patricia Army

PATRICIA ARMY, WSBA No. 27418

(206) 619-2335

(619) 590-1385 (facsimile)

parmy@aldridgepite.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-1030055

April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2026