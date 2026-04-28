No. 26-4-03085-2 SEA

PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In Re the Estate of:

TERESA LYNN GEORGE,

Deceased.

The administrator named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: April 28, 2026 Personal Representative: Kevleen N. Allred

Attorney for Personal Representative: Lars W. Anderson, WSBA #39740

Address for Mailing or Service: Holman Cahill Garrett Ives Oliver

& Andersen PLLC

5507 35th Ave NE

Seattle WA 98105

Submitted by:

/s/ Lars W. Anderson, WSBA# 39740 Lars W. Anderson, WSBA# 39740

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX1030085

April 28, May 5, 12, 2026