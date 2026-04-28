NO. 26-4-01048-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

John Arthur David Geistle,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and by filing the original of the claim with the Court.

The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor: or

(2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051.

This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

April 28, 2026

Personal Representative:

Jandi Saathoff

Mailing Address:

3006 345th St. S

Roy, WA 98580

IDX-1030011

April 28, May 5, 12, 2026