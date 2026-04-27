NO. 26-4-00947-6

AMENDED

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

JOAN ALTA ELLIS, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Executor of the above-entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executor or the Executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Executor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED this 21st day of April, 2025.

Paul Marcoe, Executor of the Estate of Joan Alta Ellis, Deceased.

Name: /s/ PAUL MARCOE

Address: 6322 – 116 th St Ct E

Puyallup, Washington 98373

Attorney for the Executor

of the Estate: /s/ GREG S. WEBLEY,

WSBA #12875

Attorney at Law

112 West Meeker

P.O. Box 247

Puyallup, Washington 98371

(253) 841-2382

DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

WITH CLERK OF COURT: APRIL 21, 2026.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: APRIL 27, 2026.

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NUMBER: 26-4-00947-6

IDX-1029844

April 27, May 4, 11, 2026