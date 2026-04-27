NO. 26-4-00947-6- AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 27, 2026
NO. 26-4-00947-6
AMENDED
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of
JOAN ALTA ELLIS, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Executor of the above-entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executor or the Executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Executor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATED this 21st day of April, 2025.
Paul Marcoe, Executor of the Estate of Joan Alta Ellis, Deceased.
Name: /s/ PAUL MARCOE
Address: 6322 – 116 th St Ct E
Puyallup, Washington 98373
Attorney for the Executor
of the Estate: /s/ GREG S. WEBLEY,
WSBA #12875
Attorney at Law
112 West Meeker
P.O. Box 247
Puyallup, Washington 98371
(253) 841-2382
DATE OF FILING ORIGINAL OF
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
WITH CLERK OF COURT: APRIL 21, 2026.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: APRIL 27, 2026.
COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS: PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NUMBER: 26-4-00947-6
IDX-1029844
April 27, May 4, 11, 2026