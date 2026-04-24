TS# WA-25-1028041-RM-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS# WA-25-1028041-RM

Borrower: ROBERT GRENLEY; ABIGAIL GRENLEY

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et seq.108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 Trustee Sale No.: WA-25-1028041-RM Title Order No.: 250619233-WA-MSI Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 201003230727 Parcel Number(s): 5315000140 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: ROBERT W GRENLEY, AND ABIGAIL C GRENLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): U.S. Bank TrustNational Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as ownertrustee for GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-RPL2 Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing I.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 5/29/2026, at 10:00 AM At the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, located at 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of PIERCE, State of Washington, to-wit: ALL THOSE PARTS OF LOTS 10 AND 11, LINWOOD-ON-THE-LAKE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 11 OF PLATS, PAGE 65, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING 420.19 FEET NORTH 54°20’52” WEST ON THE EASTERLY CORNER OF LOTS 9 AND 10, OF SAID PLAT, AND RUN NORTH 41°17’ EAST 15.07 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 41°17’ EAST 176.93 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 11; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY TO A POINT 30 FEET SOUTH 54°20’52” EAST OF TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 54°20’52” WEST 30.00 FEET TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; ALL THOSE PARTS OF LOTS 10 AND 11, LINWOOD-ON-THE-LAKE, LYING WESTERLY OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: BEGINNING 420.19 FEET NORTH 54°20’52” WEST ON THE EASTERLY CORNER OF LOTS 9 AND 10 OF SAID PLAT, AND RUN NORTH 41°17’ EAST 192.00 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 11; TOGETHER WITH ALL SHORELANDS IN FRONT OF, ADJACENT TO OR ABUTTING ON SAID LAND; EXCEPTING A STRIP 15 FEET WIDE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY SIDE OF SAID PORTION OF LOT 10; EXCEPTING FROM THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACTS OF LAND THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING SOUTHERLY OF BOUNDARY LINE DESCRIBED IN JUDGMENT AND DECREE ENTERED FEBRUARY 20, 1979 IN PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CASE NUMBER 285154, AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE EASTERLY CORNER OF LOTS 9 AND 10, SAID PLAT OF LINWOOD-ON-THE-LAKE; THENCE NORTH 54°20’52” WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 10 FOR A DISTANCE OF 420.19 FEET; THENCE NORTH 41°17’00” EAST FOR DISTANCE OF 15.07 FEET TO A LINE THAT IS PARALLEL WITH AND 15.00 FEET NORTHERLY OF THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 10; THENCE SOUTH 54°20’52” EAST ON SAID PARALLEL LINE FOR A DISTANCE OF 30.00 FEET AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 54°20’52” WEST ALONG SAID LINE FOR DISTANCE OF 157.48 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID PARALLEL LINE NORTH 62°28’12” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 19.12 FEET; THENCE NORTH 58°16’41” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 10.35 FEET; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ON A LINE BEARING APPROXIMATELY NORTH 33° WEST, A DISTANCE OF 10 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ON A LINE BEARING APPROXIMATELY NORTH 54° WEST, A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 22 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE, ON SAID PARALLEL LINE; THENCE NORTH 54°20’52” WEST ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE FOR A DISTANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 123 FEET TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 10; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 54°20’52” WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 20.5 FEET, MORE OF LESS, TO THE NORTHWESTERLY FACE OF AN EXISTING CONCRETE BULKHEAD AND THE TERMINAL POINT ON SAID LINE; ALSO EXCEPT FROM THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT, SHORELANDS IN FRONT OF, ADJACENT TO OR ABUTTING SAID EXCEPTED PARCELS. More commonly known as: 40 LOCH LN SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98499-1432 Subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/18/2010, recorded 3/23/2010, under Instrument No. 201003230727 and unrecorded loan modification dated 3/26/2013 records of PIERCE County, Washington, from ROBERT W GRENLEY, AND ABIGAIL C GRENLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as grantor(s), to RECON TRUST COMPANY, N.A., as original trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS , as original beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank TrustNational Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as ownertrustee for GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-RPL2, the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 202502140148 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: $47,428.61. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $467,005.03, together with interest as provided in the Note from 5/1/2025 on, and such other costs, fees, and charges as are due under the Note, Deed of Trust, or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 5/29/2026. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/18/2026 (11 days before the sale date), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/18/2026 (11 days before the sale), or by other date as permitted in the Note or Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/18/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 12/16/2025. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You may be eligible for mediation. You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) or Web site: https://www.homeownership-wa.org/ The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 or National Web Site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD or for Local counseling agencies in Washington: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 or Web site: https://nwjustice.org/home Additional information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the noteholders rights against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-25-1028041-RM. Dated: 1/20/2026 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-25-1028041-RM Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0292725 4/24/2026 5/15/2026

IDX-1029507

April 24, May 15, 2026