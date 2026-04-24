NO. 26-4-00843-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

ESTATE OF HANS C. SCHU,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s Attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the Notice to the Creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 24th, 2026

Administrator: PAUL L. HERN

Attorney for Administrator: DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER

Address for Mailing or Service: 1207 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390

Pierce County Superior Court Cause Number: 26-4-00843-7

/s/ Paul L. Hern

PAUL L. HERN,

Administrator

Attorney for Administrator:

HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES,

PLLC

/s/ David C. Hammermaster

DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, WSBA #22267

1207 Main Street

Sumner, WA 98390

(253) 863-5115

IDX1029801

April 24 May 1, 8, 2026