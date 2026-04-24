Davis-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24, ET.SEQ.

Document Title:

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL REAL PROPERTY SECURED BY DEED OF TRUST Grantor:

BADGER INVESTMENTS LLC

Grantee / Beneficiary of Deed of Trust:

STEVEN E. DAVIS

Trustee of the Deed of Trust:

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: TIMBERLAND BANK, 624 SIMPSON AVE, HOQUIAM, WA 98550

Legal Description (Abbr.):

Section 26 Township 21 Range 03 Quarter 24: COM 126.89 FT W OF SE COR LOT 2 TH N 37 DEG 36 MIN W ALG S LI EAST SIDE DRIVE TH W 116.77 FT TO POB TH N 37 DEG 36 MIN W 40 FT TH S 52 DEG 24 MIN W 120 FT TH S 37 DEG 36 MIN E 40 FT TH N 52 DEG 24 MIN E TO POB

Reference No.:

Deed of Trust recorded on May 15, 2025, under Pierce County Auditor’s Recording No. 202505150183

Tax Parcel No.:

The Pierce County Real Property tax identification number is: 0321262061

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Davies Pearson, P.C., will on May 8, 2026, at the hour of 9:00 o’clock am , at Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the county of Pierce, State of Washington to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 2, SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M.; THENCE NORTH 89°32’ WEST, 126.89 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 2 TO INTERSECT THE WESTERLY LINE OF MARINE VIEW HIGHWAY (EAST SIDE DRIVE); THENCE NORTH 37°36’ WEST, 116.77 FEET ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID DRIVE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 37°36’ WEST, 40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 52°24’ WEST, 120 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 37°36’ EAST, 40 FEET PARALLEL TO SAID DRIVE; THENCE NORTH 52°24’, EAST, 120 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust, dated May 12, 2025, and recorded May 15, 2025, under Auditor’s File No. 202505150183, records of Pierce County, Washington, from, Badger Investments LLC, as Grantor, to Fidelity National Title Company of Washington as Trustee, subsequently replaced by Successor Trustee, Davies Pearson, P.C., November 6, 2025, under Auditor’s File No. 202511060362, records of Pierce County, Washington; to secure an obligation in favor of Steven E. Davis, an individual, as Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are for failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears, the “Default Date” is the date of the Notice of Default, November 18, 2025, and are as follows: FALIURE TO PAY UNPAID PRINCIPAL AND DUE: $413,321.49

FAILURE TO PAY LATE FEES UNDER THE NOTE, PRIOR TO DEFAULT DATE $1,019.16

FAILURE TO PAY DEFAULT INTEREST (18%) AFTER DEFAULT DATE THROUGH FEBRUARY 1, 2026 $15,488.04

FAILURE TO REIMBURSE BENEFICIARY ATTORNEY AND TRUSTEE COSTS AND FEES INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEFAULT THROUGH THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE $3,266.93

TOTAL: $433,095.62

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal amount of $413,321.49 including regular interest accrued prior to the Default Date, as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 8th day of May, 2026. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by April 27 2026 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale.

The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before April 27, 2026, (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in Paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after April 27, 2026, (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

BY CERTIFIED AND REGULAR MAIL AT BORROWERS NOTICE ADDRESS TO: BORROWER/GRANTOR

C/O PHILLIP OLSON

BADGER INVESTMENTS

8290 EBBERT DR SE PORT ORCHARD, WA 98367

BY CERTIFIED AND REGULAR MAIL, AND POSTING AT THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

TO: BORROWER/GRANTOR

C/O PHILLIP OLSON

BADGER INVESTMENTS

2834 MARINE VIEW DRIVE

TACOMA, WA 98422

Proof of Notice of Default mailing is in the possession of the Trustee; Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to restrain the sale may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO GUARANTORS

If the Deed of Trust being foreclosed secures a commercial loan and you are a guarantor of the loan, the following statements apply to you:

You may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust;

You have the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor to avoid the trustee’s sale;

You will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale;

Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and

In any action for a deficiency, you will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens, and encumbrances, and to limit your liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs. IDX-1029895

April 24, 2026