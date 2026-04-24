City of Tacoma-LU25-050

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Joseph Hoff, AST Property Holding One, LLC

Proposal: A building addition of more than 12,000 square feet, parking for more than 40 vehicles, and cut and fill activity of more than 500 cubic yards. Location: 4110 South Washington Street

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU25-0250

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on May 7, 2026, to sfrantz@tacoma.gov. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on May 8, 2026. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the building permit is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services at 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, WA 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five business days by contacting 253-591-5363 (VOICE) or 253-591-5070 (TTY).

IDX-1029635

April 23, 2026