Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, April 24, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 29, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
01 Acura MDX
03 Acura 3.2
14 Audi A6
11 BMW 535
96 Cadi Deville
18 Chev Camero
10 Dodge Charger
86 Ford F250
16 Ford Transit Connect
02 Ford Windstar 95 Honda Civic
19 Jeep Cherokee
00 Lexus ES
01 Lincoln LS
02 Merz E
17 Nissan Rogue
02 Subaru Legacy
14 Subaru Outback
06 Suzi Forenza
13 Toyota Sienna
06 Volvo S60
IDX-1029668
April 24, 2026