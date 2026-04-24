Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 29, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

01 Acura MDX

03 Acura 3.2

14 Audi A6

11 BMW 535

96 Cadi Deville

18 Chev Camero

10 Dodge Charger

86 Ford F250

16 Ford Transit Connect

02 Ford Windstar 95 Honda Civic

19 Jeep Cherokee

00 Lexus ES

01 Lincoln LS

02 Merz E

17 Nissan Rogue

02 Subaru Legacy

14 Subaru Outback

06 Suzi Forenza

13 Toyota Sienna

06 Volvo S60

IDX-1029668

April 24, 2026