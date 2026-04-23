City of Tacoma Ord. 29103 IDX 1029897

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows:

Ordinance 29103 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Clerical Unit and the Teamsters Local Union No. 117, Tacoma Venues and Events Unit.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Sincerely,

Nicole Emery, City Clerk, City of Tacoma

IDX-1029897

April 23, 2026