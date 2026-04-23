City of Ruston RFP IDX1029899

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PROPOSALS

HEARING EXAMINER SERVICES

CITY OF RUSTON

DEADLINE: MAY 6, 2026

The City of Ruston is requesting proposals from qualified professionals or firms to provide hearing examiner services, including conducting quasi-judicial hearings for infractions issued by Ruston’s automatic traffic safety cameras. The Parking Infraction Hearing Examiner shall hear and determine civil infractions that are issued pursuant to Chapters 1.23, 16.03, and 16.05 of the Ruston Municipal Code.

The City of Ruston is looking for a person or firm to act as the City’s Parking Enforcement Hearing Examiner. The Hearing Examiner is responsible for conducting quasi-judicial hearings on civil infractions from automated traffic safety cameras. The Hearing Examiner is appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The initial appointment is for one (1) year and may thereafter be reappointed for successive one-year terms.

It is anticipated that some of the services can be done remotely through virtual hearings; however, the City anticipates that in-person attendance may be required approximately 4-6 days (20-30 hours) per month. The actual number of hearings will be determined based on the number of infractions issued and the number of contested or mitigation hearings requested. During the first year of implementation, flexibility and adaptability to scheduling will be paramount.

The Hearing Examiner will be provided with a full-time court clerk who will be responsible for preparing hearings, receiving evidence submitted by the parties, scheduling matters, taking notes, and processing payments. Security for hearings will be provided by the City through the police department.

In-person hearings will be conducted at Ruston City Hall in the Mary Joyce Community Center.

Proposals should provide the following:

1. Letter of Interest: A one-page letter that introduces the firm/professional and briefly explains their method and approach to the role. For firms, please provide the names of specific professionals who will be involved in the position. For consistency, the City’s preference is to have one (1) designated professional as the Hearing Examiner.

2. Resume: Resumes for the person(s) who would act as the Hearing Examiner showing at least seven (7) years of practice as a licensed attorney, with at least seven (7) year experience in criminal law, including applicable experience relevant to the duties of the Hearing Examiner.

3. Cost summary: An outline of the estimated costs related to providing hearing services, including hourly rates and any associated expenses (e.g. travel, clerical).

4. Rules of Procedure: Provide a copy of your proposed rules of procedure. The City will work with the selected firm/professional to make any changes needed to comply with the City’s adopted regulations and other applicable laws.

5. References: Please provide phone and email contacts for three (3) pertinent references, including other municipal or county clients if available.

If you wish to be considered for this project, submit digital copies of the required documents by e-mail to Nestor Bautista, Chief of Police, at nestor.bautista@rustonwa.org by 4:45 pm on May 6, 2026. Reference “Hearing Examiner Services” in the subject line of the e-mail.

For a full description of the request for proposal, please visit www.rustonwa.org

IDX-1029899

April 23, 2026