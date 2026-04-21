NO. 26-4-00966-2- NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, April 21, 2026
NO. 26-4-00966-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In Re the Estate of: ROBERT EDWARD GUERNSEY JR., Deceased.
THE ADMINISTRATOR NAMED BELOW has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this Estate. Persons having claims against said deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Administrator or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.
Date of Filing of Notice:
04/17/2026
Date of First Publication: 04/21/2026
DATED this 17th day of April, 2026
/s/ Brian L. Meikle,
WSBA #13740
Attorney for Petitioner
THE LAW OFFICES OF BRIAN L. MEIKLE, INC. P.S.
1105 Tacoma Avenue South
Tacoma, WA 98402
253-272-5220
IDX-1029715
April 21, 28, May 5, 2026