NO. 26-4-00949-2 -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Friday, April 17, 2026
NO. 26-4-00949-2
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF:
MARGARET L. ANDERSON,
DECEASED.
Probate Notice to Creditors – RCW 11.40.030
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:
(1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(2)(c); or
(2) Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATED at Tacoma, Washington, this 14th day of April, 2026.
/s/ Kaaren L. Clifford Kaaren L. Clifford, Personal Representative
/s/ Robert E. Critchfield Robert E. Critchfield, WSBA No. 28919
Of Morton McGoldrick, PLLC
Attorneys for Kaaren L. Clifford, Personal Representative for the Estate of Margaret L. Anderson
Address for Mailing or Service:
Robert E. Critchfield
Morton McGoldrick, PLLC
820 A Street, Suite 600
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX-1029599
April 17, 24, May 1, 2026