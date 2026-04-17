NO. 26-4-00885-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of

PATRICK THOMAS HOGAN,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative, or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. Personal Representative: RICHARD JOHNSON

184 N 3 rd St

PO BOX 735

BUCKLEY, WA 98321 Date of Filing of Copy of Notice

to Creditors with Clerk of Court:

April 10, 2026. Date of First Publication:

April 17, 2026

By Counsel

/s/ Bradley E. Gearheard Bradley E. Gearheard

#WSBA 20146

1206 Wells Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

(360) 825-6620

IDX1029386

April 17, 24, May 1, 2026