CITY OF TACOMA-PUBLIC MEETING

CITY OF TACOMA

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public meeting regarding the annexation for ten parcels of land located adjacent to the City in the Fife Heights Potential Annexation Area. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format. To attend in person, the meeting will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in the Council Chambers, located at 747 Market Street, on the first floor. To attend remotely, join through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 or dial 253-215-8782 or and enter the meeting ID 848 3423 3126 and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available to watch live on TV Tacoma. Resolution No. 41884, which set the public meeting date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at https://cityoftacoma.legistar.com by clicking on the link for April 14, 2026, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

For more information on the annexation please contact Wesley Rhodes, Senior Planner, at 253-208-0083.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

Summary

The annexation includes the following parcel numbers: 0421312075, 0421312042,

0421316031, 0421316054,

0421312076, 0421316055,

0421316005, 0421312057,

0421312043, & 0421313068. All the properties are in unincorporated Pierce County, near the northeast corner of the City and the Tacoma Tideflats, adjacent to Council District 2. On March 11th, 2026, the property owners filed a Notice of Intention to Commence Annexation Proceedings. The applicants indicate they are seeking annexation to gain access to the City’s sewer system and to facilitate residential development of fifty-five single-unit houses.

The City Council (during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting) will conduct a public meeting regarding the request on April 28, 2026. During the public meeting, the Council will accept testimony from the applicants as well as any community members wishing to provide comment on the proposed annexation. At the conclusion of the public meeting, the Council will determine whether the City shall accept, reject, or geographically modify the proposed annexation application. Accepting the application, with or without modifications, does not commit the City Council to ultimately annexing the territory; it merely allows the proposal to move forward procedurally. If moved forward, the annexation proposal would go through a review process that can take 24 months, or more.

You are not required to take any action, but if you wish to provide oral testimony and/or written comments.

For more information, please contact Wesley Rhodes, Senior Planner, at (253) 208-0083 or wrhodes@cityortacoma.org. IDX-1029626

April 17, 2026