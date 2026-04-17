Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, April 17, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 22, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
16 BMW 328
07 Buick Rendezvous
10 Chry Seabring
98 Chry Town & Country
05 Chry Town & Country
01 Dodge Ram 1500
10 Dodge Grand Caravan
10 Ford Edge
99 Ford Fusion
99 Ford Taurus
76 FTWD 20/8FG
97 GEO Metro
05 GMC Yukon 05 Honda Civic
03 Honda Pilot
06 Jeep Grand Cherokee
13 JONWA Eagle
25 Kia K4
11 Kia Sorento
94 Mercury Cougar
06 Nissan Pathfinder
06 Nissan Sentra
00 Toyota Camry
20 Toyota Sienna IDX-1029499
April 17, 2026