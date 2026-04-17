Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 22, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

16 BMW 328

07 Buick Rendezvous

10 Chry Seabring

98 Chry Town & Country

05 Chry Town & Country

01 Dodge Ram 1500

10 Dodge Grand Caravan

10 Ford Edge

99 Ford Fusion

99 Ford Taurus

76 FTWD 20/8FG

97 GEO Metro

05 GMC Yukon 05 Honda Civic

03 Honda Pilot

06 Jeep Grand Cherokee

13 JONWA Eagle

25 Kia K4

11 Kia Sorento

94 Mercury Cougar

06 Nissan Pathfinder

06 Nissan Sentra

00 Toyota Camry

20 Toyota Sienna IDX-1029499

April 17, 2026