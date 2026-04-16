RESOLUTION NO. 41884

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 14, 2026, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution 41884 A resolution acknowledging receipt of a Notice of Intention to Commence Annexation Proceedings received from the Heiberg family, for ten parcels of land located adjacent to the City in the Fife Heights Potential Annexation Area; and setting Tuesday, April 28, 2026, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public meeting by the City Council on said annexation.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1029540

April 16, 17, 2026