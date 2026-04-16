Hometown Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 16, 2026
AUCTION NOTICE
Hometown Towing & Recovery 213 Eleanor Court NW South Prairie WA 98385
In accordance with revised code (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle. CASH SALE ONLY! Vehicles must be paid for and picked up by 4:00pm on the day of the auction. If not paid for and redeemed vehicle will go to second highest bidder. AUCTION DATE: April 22nd 2026, AUCTION TIME: 11:00AM VIEWING STARTS AT: 10:00AM LOCATION: 213 ELEANOR COURT NW SOUTH PRAIRIE WA 98385
OFFICE PHONE NUMBER: 253-448-4685
IDX1029533
April 16, 2026