Hometown Towing-Auction Notice

AUCTION NOTICE

Hometown Towing & Recovery 213 Eleanor Court NW South Prairie WA 98385

In accordance with revised code (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle. CASH SALE ONLY! Vehicles must be paid for and picked up by 4:00pm on the day of the auction. If not paid for and redeemed vehicle will go to second highest bidder. AUCTION DATE: April 22nd 2026, AUCTION TIME: 11:00AM VIEWING STARTS AT: 10:00AM LOCATION: 213 ELEANOR COURT NW SOUTH PRAIRIE WA 98385

OFFICE PHONE NUMBER: 253-448-4685

IDX1029533

April 16, 2026