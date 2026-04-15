NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – COMMERCIAL LOAN

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington Chapter 61.24, et seq.

Grantor: South Sound Christian Schools

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: Elizabeth Henning

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Robert P. Dickson, Dickson Frohlich Phillips Burgess, PLLC

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Elizabeth Henning

Reference Number for Deed of Trust: 202209300577

Parcel Numbers: 0320301075, 0320301073, 0320301024, and 0320301189.

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM, at the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, Second Floor Entrance, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402, sell at public auction to the highest bidder, payable at time of sale, the following-described real property, situated in Pierce County, State of Washington, to-wit: Legal Descriptions: See Exhibit A, attached hereto. Tax Parcel Nos.: 0320301075, 0320301073, 0320301024, and 0320301189. The postal address of which is commonly known as:

2310 South 66th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

which property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated September 28, 2022, recorded under Pierce County Auditor’s No. 202209300577, records of Pierce County, Washington, South Sound Christian Schools as Grantor, to Puget Sound Title Company of Pierce County as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Elizabeth Henning as Beneficiary.

Robert P. Dickson and DICKSON FROHLICH PHILLIPS BURGESS, PLLC, is now the Successor Trustee by reason of an Appointment of Successor Trustee recorded on March 5, 2025 under Auditor’s No. 202503050274, records of Pierce County, Washington.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The defaults for which foreclosure is made are as follows:

A. Default other than failure to make monthly payments: (Not applicable)

B. Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

Item / Amount

Outstanding Principal $485,000.00

Accrued Regular Interest (7.5% per annum, 9/12/22 – 12/04/24) $81,843.75

Default Interest (11.5% per annum, 12/04/24 – 02/12/26) $66,470.55

Late Fees ($150.00 x 40 missed payments) $6,000.00

Accrued Interest on Belated Payments, Fees, & Other $24,190.33

SUBTOTAL (Before Payments) $663,504.63

Payments Applied ($0.00)

ADJUSTED SUBTOTAL

$663,504.63

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is the above principal balance, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from September 28, 2021, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute.

The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, on May 15, 2026.

The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by May 4, 2026 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before May 4, 2026, the default as set forth in paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid.

The sale may be terminated any time after May 4, 2026 (11 days before the sale) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

NOTE: BECAUSE THE SECURED OBLIGATION HAS MATURED, THE AMOUNTS NEEDED TO DISCONTINUE OR TERMINATE THE TRUSTEE’S SALE BEFORE OR AFTER MAY 4, 2026 ARE ESSENTIALLY THE SAME BUT FOR THE CONTINUED ACCRUAL OF INTEREST AND COSTS AND FEES INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH GRANTOR’S DEFAULTS. VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Successor Trustee to the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest and all guarantors at the following addresses:

BORROWER:

Sound Christian Academy

(formerly South Sound Christian Schools)

Attn: Seongbae Kim, Board Chair

2310 South 66th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

GUARANTORS: N/A

Counsel for Borrower and/or Guarantors: Martin Burns, Burns Law, PLLC

by both first-class mail and certified mail on January 9, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Successor Trustee; and the written Notice of Default was either personally served on the Borrower and Grantor or posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above on or before January 13, 2025, and the Successor Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Successor Trustee, whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through, or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW.

XI.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS OF GUARANTOR (RCW 61.24.042):

(1) the guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust; (2) the guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) the guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, the guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs.

If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Balance of Page Intentionally Left Blank

DATED this 11th day of February, 2026.

Successor Trustee

DICKSON FROHLICH PHILLIPS BURGESS, PLLC

Robert P. Dickson

Robert P. Dickson, WSBA No. 39770

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss.

COUNTY OF PIERCE )

I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Robert P. Dickson is the person who appeared before me, and that said person acknowledged that he/she signed this instrument, on oath stated that he/she was authorized to execute this instrument and acknowledged it to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 11th day of February , 2026.

/s/Jennifer Martirosian

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington

Residing at:

Tacoma

My appointment expires

06/02/2029

EXHIBIT A

LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS

Parcel A:

The Northwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 3 East, W.M., Pierce County, Washington;

Except the West 161.4 feet thereof;

Also except South 64th Street and South 66th Street, abutting on the North and the South, respectively.

Also except those portions thereof conveyed to the City of Tacoma by Warranty Deeds recorded under Recording Nos. 2108029, 2108030, and 2108031.

Parcel B:

The West half of the East half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 3 East, W.M., Pierce County, Washington;

Except the North 33 feet thereof as conveyed to the City of Tacoma by deed recorded under Recording No. 1867312.

Also except that portion thereof conveyed to the City of Tacoma by deed recorded under Recording No. 407593.

Parcel C:

The South half of the North 120 feet of land described as beginning at a stone monument at the Southeast corner of Unity Addition in Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 3 East of the W.M. in Pierce County, Washington;

Thence East, along the 1/16th section line, 660.73 feet to the stone monument, the Point of Beginning of the tract herein described;

Thence continuing East, along the 1/16th section line, 324.27 feet to a stone monument;

Thence North 0°35’ East, 266.78 feet;

Thence South 89°57’ West, 325.98 feet;

Thence South 0°04’ East, 266.54 feet to the Point of Beginning;

EXCEPT the West 193.43 feet thereof.

Tax Parcel Nos.: 0320301075, 0320301073, 0320301024, and 0320301189

IDX1029440

April 15, 2026