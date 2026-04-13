CITY OF GIG HARBOR-NOTICE OF FINAL PROJECT ACCEPTANCE
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 13, 2026
CITY OF GIG HARBOR
NOTICE OF FINAL PROJECT ACCEPTANCE
PUBLIC WORKS OPERATIONS CENTER PHASE II
PROJECT NO.: CSP-2004
CONTRACTOR: PEASE & SONS CONSTRUCTION, INC. City of Gig Harbor is issuing Notice of Final Acceptance for the above-entitled project. Any parties having a claim for material, labor, or damages with reference to this contract have thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this notice to file a claim:
Mandy Chapman, Contract Administrator
City of Gig Harbor
3510 Grandview Street
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
IDX-1029172
April 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 2026