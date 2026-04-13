CITY OF GIG HARBOR-NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

March 30, 2026

Chatman Pier Extension

Permit Number(s): PL-SDP-26-0001

Name of Applicant: Soundview Consultants – Racheal Villa Project Location: 2901 and 2829 Harborview Drive | Parcel Numbers – 0221081076 and 0221081121. The site is located on the east side of Harborview Drive, approximately 560 feet south of the intersection with Harborview & Soundview Drive.

Description of Proposed Project: The project proposes a 25-foot extension of an existing joint-use pier associated with two single-family residences. The extension is intended to improve safe access and overall functionality of the pier.

Project Permits Included with Application: Shoreline Substantial Development and SEPA Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request any notice of public hearing or a copy of the decision on this application, or participate in any public hearings. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than April 29, 2026. All public comments or requests must be received at the Planning Division by no later than the close of business on the last date of the comment period. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to

PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Senior Planner, Cory Ragan at (253)851-6170 or CRagan@gigharborwa.gov.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1028819

April 13, 2026