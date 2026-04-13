CITY OF FIRCREST- NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Published 1:30 am Monday, April 13, 2026
CITY OF FIRCREST NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold a special meeting on April 14, 2026, at 6:45 p.m. for City Council Photos at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466.
These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the calendar and agenda updates.
For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net
IDX-1029315
April 13, 2026