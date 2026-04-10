NO. 19-4-01265-2

NOTICE OF HEARING TO:

1) Approve Final Accounting;

2) Petition for Order Closing

Estate,Discharging Administrator and Declaring Estate Insolvent

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

STAFFORD JOHNSON III,

Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Stafford Johnson, III (DOB: April 5, 1952) that on April 9, 2026, Dishan T. Johnson, filed a Final Account and Petition for Order Closing Estate, Discharging Administrator and Declaring Estate Insolvent, and on May 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said final accounting and petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 127 or as otherwise posted, and any person interested may appear (pursuant to current court operations, emergency orders, and local civil rules) and contest the same in person or via ZOOM by following the Court’s directions on the Note for Commissioner’s Calendar. DATED: April 9, 2026 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Administrator IDX-1029278

April 10, 2026